IBPS RRB PO Result 2020 Announced at ibps.in; How to Download

IBPS RRB PO Result 2020 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Prelims Exam for the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO) on its official website- ibps.in. All the candidates, who have appeared in the IBPS RRB PO exam on September 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, can download the RRB PO result from the official website of IBPS on or before January 18, 2021.

IBPS RRB PO Result: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that read: "CRP RRB IX - Check Results of Online Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale I”

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page where you will have to enter your login details i.e. Step Registration number and password.

Step 4: Click on the login button

Step 5: Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result

Step 6: Take its print out for future use

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2020-21

The candidates who have passed the Prelims exam will appear for the IBPS RRB PO Mains exam 2021. The date of the main examination will be notified on the official website soon.

IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2020

The bank will upload the scorecard of all the candidates on the official website over time. IBPS RRB PO notification was published on October 26, 2020, for the recruitment of 3800 Officer Scale 1 posts. The application registrations for the same were held from July 1, 2020, to July 21, 2020, and the examination was held on September 13, 2020. Then, the bank had re-invited applications till November 9, 2021, for which the examination was held on 31 December.

IBPS RRB PO Selection Process:

There is a Pre and Main exam for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant. The final merit list for the selection of the post is made on the basis of the main exam.

Candidates are shortlisted for interview on the basis of performance in the Office Scale - I - The main exam and based on that, final merit is made.

Office scale - II and III - is a single level exam. Based on the marks of this exam, candidates will be called for an interview and a final merit list is also made.