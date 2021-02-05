IBPS SO 2020 Mains Exam Results Declared; Check at ibps.in Till February 10

The result of the Specialist Officers (SO) Mains Exam 2020 has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, February 5. IBPS SO 2020 candidates can visit the website www.ibps.in to check their result. The IBPS SO 2020 mains exam results will be available on the website only till Wednesday, February 10. Those candidates who have qualified the mains exam will now be appearing for the interview round. All the banks participating in IBPS SO recruitment 2020 will be organising a common interview for the candidates successful in the mains exam.

Here are the steps that IBPS SO 2020 mains exam candidates can follow to check their result:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website https://ibps.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link titled ‘Click here to download the online mains exam scorecard CRP SPL-X.’ Click on the same

Step 3: A new tab will open. Enter your application details like registration and roll number. For logging in to your account, enter the security key displayed on the screen. After this, click on login

Step 4: Your IBPS SO 2020 mains exam results will open

Step 5: Download the page of the IBPS SO 2020 mains exam results

Step 6: Take a print out of the results and keep it for future reference

You can also click on the direct link and enter your details to view the results of the IBPS SO 2020 mains exam. https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsplxoct20/resxomespla_feb21/login.php?appid=97899f1cd5b759936a09a105da6124aa

Candidates should score minimum marks in the Prelims and Mains exam in order to get qualified for the IBPS SO 2020 interview round.Before the Mains exam, the IBPS SO Prelims exam was held in December 2020. Those candidates who qualified the preliminary exam were eligible for the mains exam. If selected, candidates will become Specialist Officers in one of the participating banks which includes Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India and some others.