IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 Released at ibps.in; How to Check

IBPS SO admit card 2021 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, January 8, released the IBPS SO admit card. Those candidates who have applied for this examination can download the admit card from the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s official website ibps.in. All aspirants must mandatorily download the hall ticket latest by January 24.In order to download the admit card follow these steps:

Step 1: open any browser of your choice and log on to Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s official website ibps.in

Step 2: after you land on the homepage click on the link that reads Click here to download online main exam call letter for CRP SPL -X"

Step 3: next you will be directed to a new page wherein you will be asked to key in your login credentials including the registration number and password. After that click on submit button

Step 4: IBPS SO admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: download the IBPS SO admit card and take a print out of it

All candidates appearing for the exam must ensure that they carry a copy of the admit card to the examination hall. This document has details including exam date, venue, roll number and name and a photograph of the candidate.

This recruitment exam is being carried out to fill the following posts:IT Officer (Scale I)Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)Law Officer (Scale I)HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)Marketing Officer (Scale I)

All candidates who are applying for any of these posts must ensure that they are between the age of 20 years to 30 years. The duration of the examination will be two hours. The question paper will comprise a total of 150 questions. There will be 50 questions each from three sections including, English Language, Reasoning and General Awareness. The reasoning and General Awareness sections will be of 50 marks each while the language section will be of 25 marks.