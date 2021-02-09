IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021 to be Released Soon at ibps.in; Check Details Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release score cards for exam (CRP SPL-X) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO) on Tuesday February 9. Candidates who had appeared for the exam are required to monitor the official website at regular intervals and download the score card when available at www.ibps.in.IBPS held the Special Officer recruitment drive for 647 vacancies and released the prelims results of the same on January 6. One can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for www.ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage there will be a hyperlink that will read, ‘IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021’, click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will be asked to key in your registration number, date of birth, captcha code etc. Once done you will need to hit the submit button

Step 4: Anew page will open on which IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021 will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2021 for future reference.

These vacancies included different posts like IT officer (scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (scale I), HR/personnel officer (scale I), Law officer (scale I) and Marketing officer (scale I). There are quite a few banks that will be recruiting officers through this exam result. These banks are: Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab and Sind Bank.

Only those candidates who had qualified the examination were allowed to sit for the mains. The candidates who will succeed in the mains will then be called for an interview and document verification process.

Meanwhile, the institute has also released the exam calendar for 2021.The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2021 will be conducted on December 18 and December 26; and the main exam for this will be held on January 30, 2022.