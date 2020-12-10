IBPS Specialist Officer Prelims Admit Card 2020 Released; Get Direct Link Here

IBPS Specialist Officer Prelims admit card 2020 for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has been released and is available on the official website ibps.in. The IBPS Special Officers (SO) hall ticket are necessary for the candidates sitting for IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2020. The candidates can download their IBPS Specialist Officer Prelims admit card 2020 from the website, on or before December 26.

The IBPS SO call letter or admit cards for the prelims exam 2020 were issued on December 9. Here are the steps you can follow if you are a candidate sitting for IBPS specialist officer prelims exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an option scrolling titled — ‘Click Here To Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers-X’, tap on this link

Step 3: A new window will appear with the same option as above. Click on it

Step 4: A new page will open. Input the information such as registration number and password to log in

Step 5: Once you login, click on the call letter and download it

Step 6: Print the IBPS SO Prelims 2020admit card for future references

You can also visit the direct link here to download the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2020 call letter/ admit card: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsplxoct20/cloea_dec20/login.php?appid=bef03ea361bc132ecdb31c68287e216e

The IBPS SO preliminary test admit card 2020 for the recruitment will be held between December 26 and 27. In the preliminary exam, candidates will have to answer 150 questions in two hours. The exam is said to carry a total of 125 marks. The languages for this exam are English and Hindi.

Post the successful selection of candidates, they will be appointed as specialist officers in one of the participating banks. They are Indian Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.