IBS Clerk Recruitment Exam Next Month: Here' How to Prepare to Land That Bank Job

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued its test schedule for exams like Bank PO, RRB, Clerk, and SO online exams. The schedule runs from August 7 through December 31. Vacancies have been announced for IBPS RRB. The preliminary exam for clerks is scheduled to be held on August 28, September 3, and 4. The recruitment notification has been released for 6035 vacancies this year.

Every year, around one crore candidates register for exams conducted by the IBPS. Preparing for bank examinations is not a one week or one month task. It requires dedication, planning and strategic time management for a few months to crack the exam. Some prefer taking coaching classes while some prefer studying on their own. Whatever route one chooses, here are some tips and guidelines for the aspirants to prepare for the exams in the best possible manner:

Have a study plan: Study plan is something that should be a part of every aspirant’s checklist. For IBPS exams, it is quite essential to make a study plan as it gives you a clear indication of how much syllabus one has covered. It also highlights the weak areas of an individual. A study plan can also help you reduce stress levels, which is caused due to exam pressure.

Focus on tests and quizzes: An aspirant should always focus on increasing his/her speed and the only way to do that is by taking up objective tests and quizzes regularly. A good set of test series/quizzes can help the aspirant in increasing the speed as it serves as practice for exams. Taking tests/ quizzes can familiarise you with exam patterns, ultimately saving time on the D day.

Manage your time: Managing time is the most important aspect while preparing and giving the IBPS exam. While preparing, one should strategise the amount of time that should be spent on each subject and section. Additionally, the aspirant should dedicate more time to subjects depending upon what one feels is tricky and complicated. While attempting the exam, one should divide the time for each section to solve the maximum number of questions.

Essential doubt solving: Doubt solving is a very important part of the IBPS preparation process. Getting the solution of doubts or questions where one usually gets stuck from an expert/mentor on a timely basis can go a long way in helping the aspirant. This promotes learning that is more result oriented and creating subject/concept recall.

Make time for revision: Any preparation is incomplete without proper revision. For quick revision, one can make short notes on important topics while preparing. These notes can come in handy when you want to recap everything you have previously studied. Simply said, the more one revises, the better prepared you are to take the exam.

— Authored by Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247

