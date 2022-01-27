IBS Rolls Out Online Course in Product Management

The Indian School of Business (ISB), has now announced, the third part of its Product Management Programme with Eruditus, a global Ed-tech platform. The institute has announced that the programme will start on February 14, 2022. The programme will go on for a duration of three months. On completion of the programme the candidates will be given a completion certificate and will become part of ISB executive network. Candidates who are interested in applying can go to the institute’s official website to apply at online-er.isb.edu.

“The product management programme is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals with work experience of 6-15 years, who may not have any formal product management education in the domain or are looking to switch from different domains like marketing, finance, or sales and get a holistic understanding of product management," said the press release issued by the institute.

It added that the programme is also suited for senior professionals who want to learn different product strategies, and best practices and utilise them to meet their business revenue goals in a more optimised manner or foray into creating innovative solutions for customers and clients.

Commenting on the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Eruditus, said, “The journey of a product lifecycle from the ideation phase to the final product phase is very crucial in terms of planning, development and execution. India has the opportunity to develop a 360-degree niche with new products that revamp the consumer experience. The product manager plays an integrated role when it comes to the life of a product, as they are a crucial conduit in the journey to fuel revenue generation. This programme will enable learners to gain skills to match the current industry demands to take enhanced business decisions.”

The teaching faculty for the programme comprises Dr Rajendra Srivastava, the former dean of ISB, professor Manish Gangwar, associate professor, marketing and executive director of the Institute of Data Science and Business Analytics, and professor Siddharth S. Singh, Associate Professor of marketing and head of the Media hub, ISB’s initiative for excellence in market research have already taught over 450 students across two batches since the programme was launched in November 2021.

“The programme would also help learners with vast networking opportunities and help in job opportunities. On successful completion of the programme, participants become part of ISB Executive Network," it added.

