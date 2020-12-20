IBSAT 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till Dec 21, Details at admissions.ibsindia.org

The IBS Aptitude Test or IBSAT registration date for the MBA entrance exam has been extended. The Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) Business School has now permitted the candidates to submit the application form latest by December 21. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the application portal at admissions.ibsindia.org.

IBSAT 2020: How to fill up the registration form

Step 1: Visit at admissions.ibsindia.org

Step 2: Create your profile on the portal by filling up the details asked

Step 3: Now, login to the application portal with the id and password that you have created

Step 4: Fill the application form with all the details that have been asked. Make sure that you cross-check all the details that you have entered in the form

Step 5: Preview the application form of IBSAT 2020 and pay the fees and hit the submit button

Step 6: Ensure that you download take a print out of the confirmation page

As of now, only the date of application has been extended. There is no information about any change in the exam that is scheduled for December 26 and December 27.

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education organises the national-level entrance exam IBSAT. This is a computer-based test. The duration of the exam is two hours. The paper is divided into four sections: Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation. Out of these four sections, only the Verbal Ability part is of 50 marks and the other three sections are of 30 marks each. There are a total of 140 questions in the multiple-choice question format.

There is also a provision of undertaking the mock test till December 25.