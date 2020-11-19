IBSAT 2020 Registration Dates Announced at ibsindia.org; All You Need to Know

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced the application process for the IBSAT 2020 entrance exam. Candidates interested in applying for admissions can visit the website for details. IBS Aptitude Test registration for MBA entrance will begin on December 16. Following the registration, the admit cards will be available by the third week of December and exams will be conducted in the last week of December.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the exam will be conducted in online mode. Candidates would be required to have a reliable internet connection at home with desktop/laptop computer for speed and efficiency. A webcam, as well as microphone function and speaker, would also be required to be switched ‘on’ throughout the exam.

How to register for the IBSAT 2020:

Step 1: Open official website- ibsindia.org

Step 2: Click on the “Admission” tab

Step 3: Click on the blue box which says “Apply Online”

Step 4: the IBSAT 2020 - Online Registration form will open

Step 5: Click on the link for first-time registration and fill the form making sure the spellings and dates are correct

Step 6: Proceed to payment and submit

Keep scanned copies of photographs, previous documents, and ID for a smooth registration process.

The website also has a mock test to help familiarise students with the exam format and guide then on how to follow the examination instructions.

The computer-based Test for IBSAT 2020 will be for two hours.

Any graduate with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (any discipline) can apply. Those in the final year of graduation course can also apply.

Following the exam on December 26 and 27, GD (Group Discussion) and PI (Personal Interview) will be conducted. The process will likely be held around Mid-February to Mid-March, 2021.