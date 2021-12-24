IBSAT 2021 Tomorrow: Mehndi, Jewellery Not Allowed, Check Important Instructions

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education will hold the IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT) 2021 exam in a computer-based manner on December 25 and 26, 2021. The IBSAT test 2021 is an online exam for individuals seeking MBA admission in all ICFAI Business Schools (IBS) across India in the year 2022.

To appear for exam, candidates need to follow strict instructions. Wearing mehndi, jewellery are not allowed. Students also need to carry their admit card along with them. It is necessary for verification and identification purposes.

Exam Pattern: The duration of IBSAT 2021 is two hours. It will consist of 140 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam is designed to assess the applicant’s numeric skills, data interpretation, data sufficiency, vocabulary, analytical thinking, and reading comprehension.

Candidates who will get qualified based on their IBSAT 2021/ GMAT®/NMAT by GMACTM/CAT score will be invited to participate in the online selection process in February 2022. A group discussion and a personal interview are part of the selection process. The final decision is made based on the candidates’ academic records and performance in the group discussion and personal interview.

Admit card: It is necessary for candidates to bring printouts of their admit cards along with them. Those who have not not downloaded their admit cards yet can follow these steps

Step 1: Go to Registration, keep the cursor at registration but do not click

Below registration, there is an icon of ‘Admit card’.

Step 2: Then, click on Admit card and the login window will open.

Step 3: Read the details on how to download IBSAT hall ticket before proceeding further

Step 4: Enter your IBSAT application number and date of birth to get access to download IBSAT Admit card 2021

Step 5: The candidate will be directed to the IBSAT admit card download from where you will be able to download your IBSAT Hall Ticket 2021

IBSAT 2021: Dress Code

On the day of the examination candidate should make sure that they have IBSAT admit card 2021 with them. Handbags and purses are not permitted within the examination hall. Do not apply mehendi on your hands or have anything inscribed on your body. Avoid wearing clothing with a lot of pockets.

Further, for the 120 minutes examination, in which the candidates have to answer 140 questions from four categories, make sure that you don’t spend more than a minute on any subject. Try to complete one question in 40 seconds or less so you can revise rapidly.

