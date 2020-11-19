ICAI Announces Date for January/February 2021 CA Exams at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the date of exams for the second cycle for January/February 2021 on Thursday. The exam will commence from January 21, 2021, across all the cities where November 2020 exams are being conducted. Candidates who could not appear in the exam this month will be allowed to take it in January.

ICAI said that it has come across social media posts by students saying they intend to take the exam despite being tested positive for Covid-19 . It requested the students to not indulge in such practices and that they will be allowed to take the exam at the later date.

“It is brought to the notice of all concerned that such of the persons who are involved in circulating, raising false alarm or severity or magnitude, leading to panic of covid-19 shall also be sternly dealt with under the provisions of section 54 of the Disaster Management Act by reporting the matter to the concerned authorities,” read the notice.

resource.cdn.icai.org/61913icaiexamnotice191120.pdf

ICAI has also informed about certain changes in the examination centre owing to “unavoidable circumstances”. The five cities where the venues have been modified are New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Tirunelveli and Chennai. “Such candidates may note that admit cards already issued for November 2020 examination will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged,” said an official notification.

Earlier, ICAI also notified about its ‘Opt-Out’ scheme for candidates who are COVID-19 positive or having symptoms of COVID-19 or if their family members are affected or if they satisfy other criteria mentioned in it. Such candidates “will be allowed to OPT-OUT and carry forward their candidature to another examination cycle i.e. November, 2020 Examination Cycle-II to be conducted in the second half of January 2021/ first half of February 2021,” read the notification.

icai.org/post/imp-announcement-november-2020-ca-exam-7thnov2020

Candidates are required to submit a declaration form to opt-out of the November 2020 exam which is available at icaiexam.icai.org. The remaining students can appear for the exams commencing from November 21, 2020.

Candidates will not be required to apply again for the exam and the fees will be adjusted and only differential fees, if there is any, will be charged.