ICAI Announces Revised Schedule for CA Exam 2020 at icai.org, Check Dates

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the revised schedule of ICAI CA Exams 2020. The exams for CA Foundation Course, Intermediate Course and Final course for both the groups will be conducted from November 21, 2020 onwards. The institute has released the notification on the official website at icai.org.

ICAI has also rescheduled the CA 2020 examinations which are going to be held at the centres located in Bihar due to the upcoming Parliamentary By-Elections. The official notification regarding the same reads, “It is brought to the notice of all such students that said examination, now be held on 19th, 21st, 23rd and 25th November 2020 in place of 02nd, 03rd, 06th and 07th November 2020 respectively.”

Candidates can read the full notification by clicking on the link:

https://www.icai.org/post/important-announcement-nov2020-exams

The revised schedule of the ICAI CA Exams 2020 are provided here:

ICAI CA Exams 2020: Revised Schedule

1. Foundation Course Examination (New scheme) - December 8, 10, 12 and 14, 2020

2. Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination- (Old Scheme) -

Group I - November 22, 24, 26 and 28, 2020

Group II - December 1, 3 and 5, 2020

3. Intermediate Course Examination – Under New Scheme

Group I - November 22, 24, 26 and 28, 2020

Group II - December 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2020

4. Final Course Examination (Old & New)

Group I- November 21, 23, 25 and & 27, 2020

Group II - November 29, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

As per the official notification, ICAI CA 2020 exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm at 207 cities across the country. ICAI CA 2020 exams will be conducted by following all the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Candidates must go through the ICAI exam guidelines available on the official website and also ensure to follow them all. According to the notification, candidates will have to carry the following items inside the examination -

1. Mask on Face (Compulsory), Face Shield (Optional)

2. Personal transparent water bottle

3. Personal small hand sanitizer

4. Instructed exam-related items/documents like Calculators, stationery items, Admit Card and Photo ID card

Click on the link to read the full notification-

https://resource.cdn.icai.org/61369guidelines-nov2020exams.pdf