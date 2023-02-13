The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) elected its new president and vice president on February 12. For the 2023-24 term, Aniket Sunil Talati will serve as the president of ICAI, while Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal will be the accounting body’s vice president. At the helm of the ICAI’s council, Talati and Agarwal will be responsible for organising the three-tiered CA exam and looking after all administrative affairs.

Sunil Talati earned his BCom degree from Mumbai University and finished his MCom from Gujarat University. Talati has led various committees of the Branch and Regional Councils of ICAI and has been active as the director of its Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI), Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF), and Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) India, as per the ICAI official website.

He is a member of various other ICAI boards, committees, and directorates. He is also the technical advisor to the ICAI’s nominee on the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) advisory group of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC). Alongside this, Sunil Talati is also a board member of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). He is taking over the post previously held by CA (Dr) Debashis Mitra.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, on the other hand, is taking over the post of the vice president which was earlier held by Talati. Agarwal has been a chartered accountant for 24 years and was elected to the ICAI’s central council thrice in a row. He is also a company secretary and has a Diploma in Information Systems (DISA) from ICAI.

Agarwal implemented the Bank Branch Audit Software as well as the Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) for practising CAs as the chairperson of the Professional Development Committee of ICAI. The UDIN concept was rather successful, with one group working to implement it in all SAARC nations.

Agarwal was the convenor of this group. He has also served as the chairman of the committee for ICAI’s members in industry and business and tax audit quality review board. In 2019, Agarwal was the chairperson of the Ethical Standard Board of ICAI. He played a critical role in ushering in the revised Code of Ethics.

