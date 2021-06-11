ICAI Asks CA Examinees to Get Parental Consent to Appear for July Exam, Those with Fever Not Allowed

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has asked students to appear for the exam with a consent form signed by their parents. Further at the time of downloading the CA July exam admit cards, candidates will have to give their consent that they will follow guidelines as suggested by the ICAI. This comes after students have been demanding postponement of the exam.

“While the admit card will be printed online the candidates have to give consent to follow various guidelines issued by the Governmental authorities as also by the ICAI. They shall also undertake that they are appearing in this examination with the full consent and permission their parents/guardian," said ICAI in its official statement.

Further candidates having fever higher than usual will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. “Candidates and other functionaries having a body temperature of more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed entry in the examination centre. However, their record will be maintained," read the official notice.

ICAI has released the guidelines for holding the cA exams in July 2021. ICAI claims to have set up exam centres in 192 districts to ensure candidates do not have to travel for the exams. ICAI in the official statement said, “Adequate measures are being taken for the safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity, and fairness in the conduct of the examination."

While the candidate has been asked to wear their own mask, carry their own water bottle, and also carry 50/100 ml sanitizers bottle; the examination centers shall ensure that the superintendent shall keep masks for the candidate(s) who report requiring face mask or in case of malfunctioning of the mask during an appearance for examinations, said ICAI.

Wearing of masks, gloves, social distancing, and sanitization of exam centres will be mandatory. Students will be allowed to exit the exam centre from 5 pm onwards in a staggered manner by keeping appropriate time gap difference between the exit of candidates of two rooms, as per the guidelines released by the ICAI. All examination staff needs to carry “No Risk" status in Aarogya Setu App installed on their mobile. As per rules, the entry time of candidates is one hour before the exam and the report time cannot be more than the exam timing.

“As an exception due to COVID -19 precautions, candidates will be allowed to leave the examination centre from 4:00 PM onwards and the entry to the examination centre shall be allowed from 1.00 PM onwards for July 2021 Examination," says ICAI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here