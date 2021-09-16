ICAI Begins Registration for CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final at icaiexam.icai.org

The registration process for the Chartered Accountant foundation, intermediate, and final courses exam 2021 will begin today, September 16. Those who are interested in applying can do so till September 30 on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), icai.org.

Those who miss the last date can register till October 3 by paying a late fee of Rs 600. The ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, and final exam will begin on December 5 and will go on till December 20.

Further, if the candidates had filled the exam form for the July cycle but had chosen not to appear for it and are willing to appear in this cycle, then they do not need to register again. The registration for the July exam will be considered valid for the upcoming cycle as well.

ICAI CA 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI CA

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a link related to the ICAI Exam 2021. Click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where you will see a registration tab. Click on it and fill the form. After successful completion, you will get your registration number and password

Step 4: Use the registration number and password to log in

Step 5: Fill the application form with all relevant details and attach all documents required

Step 6: Cross-check the details mentioned and pay the fees

Step 7: Hit the submit button to complete the application process

ICAI recently announced the results for the July cycle. Nandini Agrawal from Morena in Madhya Pradesh had topped the exam after scoring 614 marks out of 800.

