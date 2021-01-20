ICAI CA 2021: Change in Exam Centre for Kolkata Candidates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued an important notification for the candidates appearing for the CA January Exam 2021. ICAI has changed the examination centre in Kolkata. As per the official notice, the examination centre has been shifted to Beleghata Santi Sangha Vidyayatan for Boys (H.S), 1/4, Barawaritala Road, Near Rashmoni Bazar, Kolkata – 700010, West Bengal.

The institute has also shared the news on its official Twitter account announcing that “ICAI has made an important announcement regarding the January/February 2021 examinations - Transformation of the examination center for Kolkata city, West Bengal.”

The complete notification related to this can be checked on the official portal- icai.org.

All candidates should note that the admit cards already issued for January and February exam 2021 will also be valid for the new centre. Apart from this, all the other details will remain the same.

ICAI released the CA January 2021 admit card earlier this month for all candidates appearing for CA Foundation, Intermediate, or final programme. The admit cards can be accessed through the login window on the official website. Candidates will be required to use the login credentials to download admit cards.

The examination centre has been changed for the CA January exam 2021 for the second time. Earlier, the examination centre has also been changed for Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on January 12.

The CA foundation course examination will start from January 21 and continue till January 28. At the same time, the final year examination will start from January 21 and will end on February 6, and the intermediate examination will start from January 22 and will be held till February 7. This exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Apart from this, candidates can visit the official site of ICAI for more details.