ICAI CA 2021 Exam Schedule for December Session Released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountants foundation, intermediate and final course exam schedule for December 2021 session on its official website. The application process for the same would begin on September 16 and will continue till September 30.

The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600. The examination will be conducted in single-shift from 2 pm to 5 pm for all the papers.

— CA Foundation Course exam (New Scheme): December 13, 15, 17 and 19

— CA Intermediate (IPC) Under Old Scheme (Only for Opt-Out Students) Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12

— CA Intermediate (IPC) Under Old Scheme (Only for Opt-Out Students) Group 2: December 14, 16 and 18

— CA Intermediate exam under New Scheme (Group 1): December 6, 8, 10 and 12

— CA Intermediate exam under New Scheme (Group 2): December 14, 16, 18 and 20

— CA Final Course Exam under Old Scheme (Only for Opt-Out Students) Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11

— CA Final Course Exam under Old Scheme (Only for Opt-Out Students) Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19

— CA Final Course Exam under New Scheme (Group 1): December 5, 7, 9 and 11

— CA Final Course Exam under New Scheme (Group 2): December 13, 15, 17 and 19

In addition to these, the ICAI has also announced the Members’ exam schedule for the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL and WTO) Part I, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

The ICAI CA exams will be held at multiple centres in 32 states and UTs across the country while 8 overseas centres will also be set up at Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Muscat. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official site for further updates.

