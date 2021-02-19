ICAI CA 2021 Examination Dates Released Today; Check More Details Here
Representative image.
The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India CA examinations will begin on May 21.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: February 19, 2021, 14:13 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for ICAI CA Intermediate and Final examinations. The examination body has released the schedule for both old and new schemes under Group I and Group II. The examination schedule was put out by the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India on its official website https://www.icai.org/. The examinations for both groups will begin on May 21.
ICAI CA 2021: Intermediate Examination Date Under OLD SCHEME
Group-I: 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th MAY 2021
Group-II: 31st MAY 2021, 2nd & 4th JUNE 2021
ICAI CA 2021: Intermediate Examination Date Under NEW SCHEME
Group-I: The examinations are scheduled to take place in the month of May. The exam dates are May 22, 24, 27 & 29
Group-II: For this group, the first exam is slated to begin on May 31. The dates for the remaining exams are June 2, 4, and 6.
ICAI CA 2021 Final Examination Under OLD SCHEME
Group -I: The examination for the ICAI CA Final 2021 will take place on May 21, 23, 25 and 28.
Group -II: For the second group, the exam is scheduled for MAY 31, June 1 3rd & 5
ICAI CA 2021 FINAL Under NEW SCHEME
Group -I: The exam dates are as follows May 21, 23, 25 and 28.
Group -II: For this, the examination will start on May 30 followed by June 1, 3 and 5.
Candidates can check the complete schedule here
https://resource.cdn.icai.org/63129exam51078.pdf
All candidates are advised to download the examination schedule and take out a hard copy for future reference. If in case a candidate is facing any issue then s/he can connect the authority on foundation_examhelpline@icai.in , final_examhelpline@icai.in, intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in
Candidates can also get in touch with the officials on 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754 and 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854.