ICAI CA Admit Card 2021 Released, Here’s How to Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA 2021 Foundation admit cards for July exams today on its official portal. Candidates can download the CA foundation, CA inter and CA final hall ticket by using their registered login id, password and other required login credentials. The ICAI CA 2021 exams is scheduled to be held from July 5.

“Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/," ICAI said in an official press release adding that physical admit cards will not be sent to any candidate.

ICAI CA admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official portal of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the login/register tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login ID/registration number and password in the specified spaces

Step 3: Next, click on the link to download ICAI CA July 2021 admit cards

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen, download the admit for future reference.

The admit cards will carry details of the candidates like application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres. Students must go through the ICAI CA July 2021 hall ticket and ensure that the details are correctly mentioned.

Students must note the reporting time, entry time, exam venue and other important instructions to be followed on ICAI CA 2021 exam day. The candidates will have to reach the designated exam centres at the reporting time as mentioned in the hall ticket. They must carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo id proof, a ballpoint pen, personal hand sanitiser and other required things that are allowed.

Examinees must ensure that they do not have any Covid-19 symptoms. It is mandatory to maintain social distancing norms and other guidelines at the exam centre. The use of face masks is made mandatory during the entire exam duration.

