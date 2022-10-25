ICAI CA Admit Card Released, Here's how to Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the ICAI CA November 2022 Exams. Candidates can now download their ICAI Admit Card for the CA Inter and CA Final exams from the official websites – icai.org and eservices.icai.org.

The official e-services portal of the ICAI CA publishes the ICAI CA Inter Admit Card and ICAI CA Final Admit Card. Candidates would need to submit their exam roll number, birth date, and any other requested information.

ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website – icai.org

Step 2. Click on the link provided for ICAI CA November Admit Card

Step 3. A New page will open, click on the links provided for CA Inter or CA Final Admit Cards

Step 4. Enter your credentials such as exam roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 5. Your ICAI CA Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

It is recommended that candidates bring a printout of their admission cards to the appropriate exam centres. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam room or take the ICAI CA Exams if they do not have their admission cards. Candidates should also go through the exam day instructions mentioned in the admit cards.

ICAI will be conducting the CA Final November 2022 Exams from November 1 to November 16, 2022 and the CA Intermediate from November 2 to November 17, 2022. Both the exams will be conducted in offline mode.

The CA Final results for the May 2022 session were made public by the ICAI. Anil Shah of Mumbai took first place in this year’s CA final exam with a score of 82.5 per cent. He was followed in the rankings by Shrushtu Keyurbhai Sanghavi in third place and Akshat Goyal of Jaipur in second place, both with 79.88 percent. This year’s Final test was taken by 1,18,771 students in total and was administered at 489 different locations across the nation.

