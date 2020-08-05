Take the pledge to vote

ICAI CA Exam 2020: ICAI Releases List of Additional Exam Centers; Check Details at icai.org

The exams will begin on November 1 and will end on November 18. The exams on all days will be conducted in a single shift from 2pm to 5pm.

Trending Desk

August 5, 2020
ICAI CA Exam 2020: ICAI Releases List of Additional Exam Centers; Check Details at icai.org
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the list of additional exam centres for the upcoming ICAI CA November 2020 exams. This has been done for the benefit for those appearing for exams as well as those who are involved in the entire process. The list of the additional centers can be accessed at icai.org.

The copy of the list has also been shared on the association's official Twitter handle.

This step has been undertaken due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is because of Covid-19 that the exams scheduled for July have been cancelled this year. Initially, it was believed that the situation would get better by July and so the May exams were postponed to that month. However, the same did not happen.

The exams which under normal circumstances would have been held twice a year have been merged. This year the exams that were originally scheduled for May have been merged with the November exams. The date sheet for the November exams this year has already been released by the ICAI.

The exams will begin on November 1 and will end on November 18. The exams on all days will be conducted in a single shift from 2pm to 5pm.

Students are also advised to check the official website regularly so that they do not miss any important update.

