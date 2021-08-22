ICAI CA Exam for Old Course Candidates Extended till November

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last date to appear for the CA final and intermediate (IPC) old courses exam to November 2021. The provision is also open for students who opted out of the May 2021 exam cycle.

In an official notice, ICAI said, “The last attempt to appear in final and intermediate (IPC) old courses examination has been extended to November 2021 for all the students of these courses (irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle or not)."

The institute also notified that this will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under the old syllabus and “no such extension be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever."

Meanwhile, the ICAI had released the schedule for CA foundation, intermediate and final exams. The foundation course exam under the new exam scheme will be conducted on December 13, 15, 17, and 19. The intermediate exam under the new scheme for group 1 will be held on December 6, 8, 10 and 12 and for group 2 on December 14, 16, 18 and 20.

The examination will be conducted in single-shift from 2 pm to 5 pm for all the papers. The application process for the same would begin on September 16 and will continue till September 30.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here