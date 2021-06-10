ICAI CA Exam Row: Students Approach SC Demand Opt-out Option, Postponement

A section of students demanding postponement of CA exams has reached Supreme Court seeking deferment as well as an opt-out option to those who do not wish to appear for exams on a date suggested to by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - exam organising institute.

The plea has been filed before the Supreme Court by Child Right Activist, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on behalf of students. The ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) exams are scheduled to begin from July 5.

In the plea, students have asked SC ensure that at least one examination centre is kept in each district to ensure not more than 50 students are allotted one centre. The plea also seeks stand-by examination centres if a certain region falls under containment zone during the examination.

Besides, the petition also sought an extra chance for candidates appearing for the intermediate and final exams under the old syllabus.

The plea also sought formulation and implementation of specific Covid-19 guidelines specified by the Ministry of Home Affairs for CA examinations, live law reported.

The plea by Sahai also sought directions to declare the results by ICAI with a specific duration of at least seven days before the commencement of the next exam.

The ICAI CA May 2020 exams were postponed to July last year, which was further cancelled due to the pandemic. In an official notification, ICAI had said that the May exams will be merged with the November exams.

“The Institute has decided to cancel May 2020 Examinations and merge the May 2020 attempt with November 2020 Examinations, with due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions," the notification read.

However, the exams were scheduled to be held in the first week of November but was further postponed to be held later in the month. The results of the exam were released in the first week of February 2021.

