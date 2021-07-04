ICAI CA Exams 2021 Tomorrow: Important Instructions to Follow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountant (CA) exams will begin tomorrow, July 5. Before entering the hall, candidates must ensure they have downloaded the admit card and carry it to the exam centre as, without it, one will not be allowed to give the exam.

The candidates will have to reach the designated exam centres at the reporting time as per the admit card. Further, they must carry a hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo id proof, a ballpoint pen, and personal hand sanitiser.

Examinees must ensure that the candidates do not have any Covid-19 symptoms. It is mandatory to maintain social distancing norms and use face masks during the entire exam duration.

The admit cards for the CA 2021 Foundation exam were released on its official portal on June 21. In an official press release, ICAI had earlier said that physical copies of the admit cards will be sent to any candidates and admit cards “in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/."

The admit card for ICAI CA July 2021 exam can be downloaded using the registered login id, password and other required login credentials. It will carry details of the candidates like application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres. Students must go through the ICAI CA July 2021 hall ticket and ensure that the details are correctly mentioned.

The exam will carry on for 15 days and will conclude on July 20.

Meanwhile, several students had demanded that the exams be postponed and students are given opt-out options due to the pandemic situation. A plea was filed in the Supreme Court regarding the same. Students had also sought directions to increase the number of centres this year.

However, in its statement, ICAI had said that July is the most conducive time to hold CA exams as the COVID-19 spread is now at a substantially low level, offering an opportune moment for chartered accountants to further their professional careers.

ICAI extended the facility of opt-out for students affected by the Covid-19. Either the students or their families who have been affected by the virus on or after April 15 will be allowed to opt-out of the CA July exams. Such examinees will be permitted to appear in November 2021 attempt.

