ICAI CA Exams 2021 Cancelled in Nepal due to COVID-19

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has cancelled the CA exams for final, intermediate exams scheduled to be held from July 5 to 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ICAI had informed that all examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal, however, the schedule for the rest of the students will remain as per the schedule.

“For students appearing from the examination centres of Kathmandu, July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt. The students appearing for the above examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal need not individually apply for the opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt-out is automatic as per Institute’s Announcement dated 1st July 2021 to which the students may refer," ICAI said in an official notice.

For Indian students, the exams will be held as per schedule, however, students will have an opt-out option. If the examinee has opted out of any paper during the entire cycle of the examination, then s/he will not be permitted to appear in any of the remaining papers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here