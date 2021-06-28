ICAI CA Exams 2021: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking Postponement Today

Supreme Court will hear the plea of CA aspirants seeking postponement of the ICAI CA exams. A bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose will hear the pleat at 10:30 am today - June 28. Advocate and child rights activist Anubha Sahai will represent CA students. Among demands, students also want petition also sought an extra chance for candidates appearing for the intermediate and final exams under the old syllabus.

Aspirants have also demanded that at least one examination centre is kept in each district to ensure not more than 50 students are allotted one centre. The plea also seeks stand-by examination centres if a certain region falls under the containment zone during the examination. About three lakh students are set to appear for CA exams held by ICAI starting July 5.

ICAI had issued an opt-out option for students which was one of the key demands by students. To avail of the facility, students will have to submit, “Covid-19 positive RTPCR Report, Aadhar Card and self-declaration form."

As many as 6000 students of Chartered Accountancy (CA) have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking postponement of the CA exams. “We students want to request our country’s most popular and students friendly Prime Minister sir to kindly take suo moto cognizance in this matter and allow us postponement for some days so that we students can appear in exams without any fear of chances of losing lives on our near and dear ones," students wrote in the letter.

