ICAI CA Exams Cancelled in Nepal, Indian Students Who Demanded Cancelation Start Meme Fest

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had cancelled the CA exams in Kathmandu, Nepal for final, intermediate exams just a day before the exams due to Covid-19. This has sparked reactions from Twitter users, who demanded the CA exams be postponed in India amid the pandemic.

While the students in India will be allowed to take the opt-out option if they or their families have tested Covid positive, however, in Kathmandu, all the registered students will be allowed to appear in November 2021 exams they will have an automatic opt-out option.

Students in India had filed a plea earlier at the Supreme Court seeking postponement of exams. However, ICAI had said that July is a conducive time to hold the exams as the number of Covid-19 cases is substantially low.

Several users on Twitter have now called out the ICAI stating that they need to learn some professionalism from the Nepal branch while another user pointed that “Lockdown means lockdown. No separate SOPs for students." A lot of memes have also been generated on social media platforms.

All stakeholders, learn some professionalism from @theicai. See,Tom morning is the exam and they’ve just canceled it owing to restrictions. Seekho kuch inse bhaisaab👍 #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/PpfGO6BMCP — CA Raghav Singhal (@raghavsinghal92) July 4, 2021

When ICAI issues notification of Cancellation of CA exams in NepalIndian CA students* pic.twitter.com/61QcAmiNeS — Shubhanshu Khampariya (@CS_kar_rha_hu) July 5, 2021

I salute to nepal govt.This is called actual care for citizen.Lockdown means lockdown. No seperate SOPs for students.ICAI: pls allow us for exam. Nepal Govt: Here is lockdown.ICAI: hum world k 2nd largest body hai.Nepal Govt: Chal Jhutaa.#icaiexam#CAExams2021 #caexam — Niraj (@niraj19957) July 4, 2021

After seeing nepal notification .. i still have hopes high regarding all India postponement of exams.. advance me Thank You ICAI .. 😂😂😂 #caexams— Dhiraj (@AgrawalDaa9) July 4, 2021

For Indian students, the exams began on July 5, as per the schedule, and will continue until July 20. However, students staying in areas where Covid-19 imposed restrictions are being held, are allowed to opt-out from the July exams and appear for the exams in November. They will also have the facility to appear for the CA exam in a revised exam centre, on a voluntary basis.

