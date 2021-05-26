ICAI CA Exams From July 5

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will hold the exams which were scheduled to be held in May in June. The ICAI CA intermediate and final exams will be held from July 5. The exams were scheduled to be held on May 21 and 22. The detailed notification including timings of exams is not yet announced.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of welfare & well - being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants Examinations which are scheduled to commence from 21st (Final) / 22nd (Intermediate) May, 2021 across the globe," ICAI had said while announcing the postponement of the exam.

Over 4.71 lakh had appeared for the ICAI CA exams in November 2020. Chennai’s Bishal Timsina topped ICAI CA Finals in the old course and Bhramar Jain from Raipur has got All India Rank 1 in CA finals. This exam too was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI had increased the number of exam centres and set up COVID precautions in place to safeguard students and staff.

Meanwhile, ICAI has introduced an executive master program - New Age Auditors, that will be conducted by the Centre for Audit Quality. This master’s program in auditing will be held online and through the course, candidates will learn about the technological advances in the field of economy.

