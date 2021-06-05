ICAI CA Exams Postponed, Check Revised Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed the exams scheduled to be held in June. “In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and in the interest of the welfare and well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination. The said Examinations will, now, be commenced from 24th July 2021 across the globe," the ICAI said in an official notice.

Further, candidates will also have an option to change their exam centres. The online facility to change in exam city for CA foundation, IPC, and intermediate exams from June 9 to 11 at icai.org.

CA aspirants had been demanding a postponement of exams, however, their demands are half met. While the foundation exam which was scheduled to be held in June has been cancelled the IPC and final course scheduled to be held in July remain as per schedule. In fact, the ICAI has released a detailed calendar for the same. These exams were first scheduled to be held in May.

Students were demanding postponement till August or till most of the applicants are vaccinated, however, there is no statement on these issues. Last year because of the pandemic, the May attempt was cancelled and merged with the November attempt.

