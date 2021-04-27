ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams Postponed

The Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has postponed the final and intermediate course examination scheduled to be held in May 2021. “In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the interest of welfare and wellbeing of students and mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the final and intermediate chartered accountants exams which are scheduled to commence from May 21, 22 across the globe," the ICAI said in an official notice.

The revised dates for the exam have not been announced yet and will be announced after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. The new dates will be announced at least 25 days from the date of exams, the ICAI said.

Earlier this week, ICAI had announced that it is reviewing the situation and the final result on May/June exam dates will be announced soon. CA Dhiraj Khandelwal had said, “I am receiving lots of inquiry abt exam schedule. Let me tell you ICAI & its exam committee knows the current pandemic situation and they would take appropriate decision by month-end probably. Keep studying hard."

Meanwhile, ICAI has extended the last date for waiving off condonation fees related to the late filing of various applications. ICAI said that all the transaction dates falling between April 1, 2020 and June 30 shall be considered for waiving off condonation fees related to late filing of various applications. “This period includes a one-month prescribed time limit given in general,” the institute said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here