ICAI CA Exams: Here's How to Apply for Change in Exam Centre

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has reopened the facility to allow students to change the examination city from where they wish to appear for Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations. The online window will remain open being June 9 and June 11. The facility has been offered because there are travel restrictions imposed in a different parts of the country due to the pandemic, if a student wishes to change the city they have been allotted as exam centre, they can do so at icai.org.

Candidates seeking a change of examination city of the Chartered Accountants foundation, intermediate, final, and post-qualification examinations, and international taxation - assessment test can go to the official website, icai.org to apply for a change in exam centre.

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it has been decided to reopen the online change in examination city for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May / July 2021 from 9th June 2021 (10 AM) to 11th June 2021," read the official notification.

The exams were scheduled to be held in June but later deferred considering the safety and well-being of students amid the pandemic. The exams have been rescheduled for July 24.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and in the interest of the welfare and well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination. The said Examinations will, now, be commenced from 24th July 2021 across the globe," the ICAI said in an official notice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here