ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021 at icai.org, Steps to Check score

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results for the CA exams held for the final as well as the foundation course on February 10. Many who had earlier appeared for the exams can check their results at at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Here is the step-wise process for how to check the results.

The results of the post-qualification course exam are likely to be declared on Thursday, February 10 (evening) or February 11 at the Institute’s office at New Delhi. The results for information systems audit [ISA] assessment rest, international taxation assessment test, insurance and risk management results will be available on the institute’s website www.icai.org.

ICAI CA Result 2021: How to download result?

Step 1. Once the results are out, candidates will have to go to the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. or icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2. Then go to the home screen and click on ICAI CA Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3. Candidates will have to put their login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Now, candidates will be able to see their results on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and download it.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will need their registration number or PIN number along with their roll numbers to check their results, so keep it handy.

As per the official notice, the results of both old and new courses will be declared today, February 9, late evening or February 11 early morning. “Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and

Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February 2022, " ICAI said in official notification, as earlier reported by News18.

Apart from the website, candidates can also get their results emailed to them directly. To avail of the facility, one has to register with the ICAI. The registration window is open at icaiexam.icai.org from February 8 onwards. All those registering their requests will have to provide their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

