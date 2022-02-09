ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result Tomorrow at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the results for the CA exams held for the final as well as the foundation course on February 10. The results of both old and new courses will be declared tomorrow late evening or February 11 early morning, the ICAI revealed. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

“Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and

Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February 2022, " ICAI said in official notification. Candidates will need their registration number or PIN number along with their roll numbers to check their results.

Apart from the website, candidates can also get their results emailed to them directly. To avail of the facility, one has to register with the ICAI. The registration window is open at icaiexam.icai.org from February 8 onwards. All those registering their requests will have to provide their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

The results of the post-qualification course exam are likely to be declared on Thursday, February 10 (evening) or February 11 at the Institute’s office at New Delhi. The results for information systems audit [ISA] assessment rest, international taxation assessment test, insurance and risk management results will be available on the institute’s website www.icai.org.

The ICAI CA CA exams for foundation, inter, and final year students in December amid COVID-19 protocols after protest from students. Candidates had even approached the Supreme Court seeking deferment of exams. ICAI had said that students who have body temperatures higher than the prescribed limit will not be allowed entry to the exam hall. In case any candidate is considered a “suspected case of COVID-19", they will be asked to exit the exam premises. These guidelines too had started a row.

