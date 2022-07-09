CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#AmarnathCloudburst#ElonMusk
Home » News » education-career » ICAI CA Final Result for May 2022 Exam Likely to be Declared by July 16
1-MIN READ

ICAI CA Final Result for May 2022 Exam Likely to be Declared by July 16

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 09, 2022, 16:11 IST

New Delhi

ICAI CA final results are expected on July 15 or 16 (Representative image)

ICAI CA final results are expected on July 15 or 16 (Representative image)

ICAI CA final result 2022: Candidates will be able to check the result at icai.nic.in, once the results are out using their admit cards

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announced the CA final result either on July 15 or July 16. Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of the ICAI has announced the same in a Twitter post. While making this announcement Dhiraj admitted that previously he made a mistake by writing that the CA foundation results will be released around the aforementioned dates. “CA final results are expected on 15/16th July. In earlier tweet ca foundation written by mistake,” said the CCM of ICAI.

Candidates will be able to check the result at icai.org, once the results are out. Students must keep their admit cards handy to check the scores. The confirmation date for this year’s CA final result will be shared soon. According to the past trends, whenever two dates are given for the CA results, it usually gets declared on the first date itself. Henceforth, the possibility of the results being released on July 15 is more.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: How to Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the CA final result link.

Step 3: Enter required login credentials such as roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Now click on the submit button.

Step 5: Shortly, the CA Final result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Print a copy of the scorecard for future use.

The CA final exams for group 1 were conducted between May 14 and May 22. The CA final exams for group 2 exams was conducted on May 23.

Information regarding the CA foundation results date is still awaited but since its exams were held in June, the results are not likely to be declared before the end of July. In order to stay updated, students are recommended to pay regular visits to the official website of ICAI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 09, 2022, 16:01 IST
last updated:July 09, 2022, 16:11 IST