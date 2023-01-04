ICAI CA Final Result November 2022 Before January 14: ICAI Official

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will declare the CA Final Result before January 14, 2023. The ICAI official confirmed the same on his twitter handle yesterday. Candidates will be able to download and check CA Intermediate, Final result 2022 at icai.nic.in.

“CA final result before 14 jan and #Convocation of newly Qualified CA will be on 24th Jan. #icai” tweeted Dhiraj Khandelwal, ICAI official.

Along with the ICAI CA final result date, the official also informed that the convocation of newly qualified CAs will be conducted on January 24. The ICAI CA Inter exams were held from November 2 to 17, whereas the CA final exam was conducted on November 1, 2022.

To access ICAI CA final result 2022 for the November session, candidates will have to log in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin number.

ICAI CA Result November 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official examination portal - caresults.icai.org or icai.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Login using the registration number/ PIN number and roll number

Step 4: The CA result for November 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download CA scorecards and save for future reference

Alternatively, candidates will also receive their CA result through registered email IDs. The marksheets of CA Final will be shared with the students soon after the result declaration.

CA aspirants had to submit the online examination application forms without late fees by September 7, 2022 and the last date to submit the online examination application forms with late fee was on September 10, 2022.

The institute has also completed the exams for CA Foundation December 2022 session. The CA Foundation exams were held from December 14 to December 20, 2022, in offline mode. Candidates may also expect the result of CA Foundation in January 2023.

