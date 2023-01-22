ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 Result Likely by February First Week: Official

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Foundation results between January 30 to February 6, 2023. The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was held between December 14 to 20.

The results for candidates who took the exam can be seen on the official websites, icai.org or icai.nic.in. The institute held four sessions and four papers of the CA Foundation exam.

The ICAI will also release the toppers list and pass percentage for the CA Foundation along with the results.

I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification.— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 21, 2023

ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022 result: How to download result?

Step 1. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the ICAI CA Foundation result Dec 2022.

Step 2. Visit the ICAI official website, icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 3. Click on the “CA Foundation result Dec 2022 download” link.

Step 4. Log in using roll no and PIN number or registration number.

Step 5. ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download the result and save it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates will also receive their CA result through registered email IDs. The marksheets of CA Final will be shared with the students soon after the result declaration.

CA aspirants had to submit the online examination application forms without late fees by September 7, 2022 and the last date to submit the online examination application forms with late fee was on September 10, 2022. The institute has also completed the exams for CA Foundation December 2022 session. The CA Foundation exams were held from December 14 to December 20, 2022, in offline mode.

Read all the Latest Education News here