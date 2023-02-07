The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begun the online verification process for the Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation result for December 2022 session. Candidates who were shortlisted in the ICAI CA foundation results can apply for the verification process on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. The last day to apply for result verification is March 2. For the verification process, candidates will have to enter their examination level, registration number, and roll number on the portal.

Along with CA foundation December 2022 result verification, candidates will also be able to apply for certified copies or inspection foundation under the stipulated time period. As per the schedule, ICAI conducted the CA foundation 2022 exam on December 14, 16, 18, and 20. A total of 1,26,015 candidates appeared for the CA foundation December 2022 exam, according to media reports. Out of which, 36,864 candidates cleared the exam, the report adds.

CA Foundation 2022 verification: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Search and click on the CA Foundation verification link for December 2022.

Step 3: On the new window, select the examination level and enter the registration number along with the roll number.

Step 4: Then submit the request in handwritten format and duly signed by them along with a demand draft.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page.

The ICAI CA marks verification process will take up to six to eight weeks. If in case of any change in the marks of the candidate, the officials will refund the money paid for verification. The final result will be published on the official website.

ICAI recently began the online registration process for the Chartered Accountants May-June 2023 session. Candidates can submit their application forms for May-June 2023 by February 24. The CA foundation exam for the same will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode between June 24 to June 30. Whereas the CA Intermediate exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to May 18.

Read all the Latest Education News here