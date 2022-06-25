ICAI CA Foundation Exam Postponed in Assam Due to Floods

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of the chartered accountants foundation exams 2022 for centres in Assam. The exams were scheduled to be held on June 24 and June 26 in Silchar but have been delayed due to the ongoing floods in the state. Candidates can check the official notice by visiting the official website of the ICAI at icai.org.

“Postponement of Chartered Accountants Foundation Exams scheduled to be held on 24th & 26th June 2022 at Silchar (Assam) Examination Center only to mitigate the hardships caused to students due to ongoing Flood Situation,” the ICAI announced in a Tweet.

According to the official notice shared by ICAI, both paper 1 — principles and practice of accounting and paper 2, which is, business laws and business correspondence and reporting have been postponed. While paper 1 was slated to be conducted on June 24, paper 2 was scheduled for June 26, 2022. The two papers of the CA foundation exams have now been postponed for the Silchar, Assam examination centre only. The ICAI will soon announce the new dates for the examinations.

It must be noted that the schedule for all other papers released by ICAI has not been changed. The rest of the papers will be held as per their scheduled dates at the respective examination centres. “The schedule of Foundation examination announced vide announcement No. 13-CA(Exam)/M/2022 dated 21st January 2022 and 19th March 2022 in respect of all other papers/cities shall remain unchanged,” the notice read.

Assam has been battered by ongoing floods that has claimed many lives, destroyed infrastructure and displaced numerous people in the northeastern state. So far, the death toll due to the deluge has risen to 108. More than 2.8 lakh people have been affected by the floods and have taken shelter in total 759 relief camps set up the government across the state.

