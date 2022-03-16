ICAI CA Foundation Exams Postponed After Clash With CBSE, Inter Students Demand Revised Dates Too

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA foundations exam 2022. It will now be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. As per the official notice, term 2 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) were clashing with the earlier set dates, hence ICAI rescheduled the papers. Previously, the exams were to be conducted on May 23, 25, 27, and 29. Candidates can check the revised exam dates at the official website — icai.org.

“To mitigate the hardship of the students who are sitting in the aforementioned examinations and simultaneously pursuing Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination, May 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the dates of Foundation Course Examination, May 2022," reads the official notice.

The ICAI has further added that there would be no further change in the exam schedule. It will be held in the offline mode. “It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday," added ICAI.

With the ICAI CA foundation exam being deferred, students of CA inter too have demanded postponement. They have pointed out that they are in the midst of their college degree exams and there would be less than three months gap between the results and the CA inter exam. They have now asked ICAI to postpone their exams to June as well.

The CBSE class 12 exams begin on April 26 and will continue till June 15. Not just, ICAI CA foundation course, even the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 exams have been postponed in view of the board exams. The engineering entrance was to be held from April 16 to 21 but will now commence form April 21.

