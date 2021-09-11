ICAI, CA Foundation, Final Exam 2021 Results Likely on Sept 13, Sept 14

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday said that the results of the Chartered Accountants final examination for both the old course and new course will be declared either on September 13 or September 14. The candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their results on any of these three websites — icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. To check the results, the candidates will have to enter their roll number and PIN to access the document.

Another way of procuring the results is through e-mail. To get the result by email, the candidates will have to register themselves through icaiexam.icai.org from September 11 onwards. The registered candidates will then get the document in their mail as soon as the results are officially declared.

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old course & New Course) & Foundation Examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, 13th September 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 14th September 2021Detailshttps://t.co/5Cua8SZ57D pic.twitter.com/PZhFNCYgp2— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) September 10, 2021

The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examinations were conducted on July 5, July 7, July 9, and July 11 and the CA Final (old scheme) Group 2 examinations were held on July 13, July 15, July 17, and July 19.

In another notification, the institute also informed that the results for the Post Qualification Course Examinations, too, are likely to be announced on the same dates i.e. September 13 or September 14. This result, once declared, can be accessed on the official website, www.icai.org. ICAI had conducted the post-qualification courses (PQC) examinations, including that of Insurance and Risk Management, International Taxation Assessment Test and Information Systems Audit Assessment Test from July 5 onwards. The result of this examination will be declared at ICAI’s office in New Delhi.

Results of the PQC Exams i.e. Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test, Insurance & Risk Management & International Taxation Assessment Test are likely to be declared on Monday, 13th September 2021(evening)/Tuesday, 14th September 2021Detailshttps://t.co/74o12QXDPD pic.twitter.com/SSs2nHRipd— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) September 10, 2021

Previously, the Institute had rescheduled quite a few exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic across India.

