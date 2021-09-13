ICAI CA Foundation, Final Results 2021 Today: Here’s How to Check Score

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be declaring the Chartered Accountant final result 2021 for July exams today. Results for both CA final and CA foundation exams will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.

Candidates can also get their ICAI CA result on their e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates will have to register their requests on the website icaiexam.icai.org. All those who have registered their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail immediately after the declaration of the result.

ICAI CA Result 2021: How to check

The ICAI CA result will be hosted on the official website on the evening

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official web portal address or icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link for the CA Final (Old) July 2021 or CA Final (New) July 2021 and CA Foundation July 2021 result

Step 3: A fresh window would be opened where the candidates will be required to submit their registered login credentials

Step 4: Verify the captcha code or text shown

Step 5: The ICAI CA result would be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the same for future reference.

The CA examinations were held between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) group 1 exams were held on July 5, 7, 9, and 11 whereas the CA Final (old scheme) Group 2 examinations were held on July 13, 15, 17, and 19. For more details, keep visiting the official website of ICAI.

