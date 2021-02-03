ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Likely to be Released on February 7, 8 at icai.org

ICAI CA Result 2020 | The results of the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations conducted by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in November 2020 are likely to be announced on February 7 and 8. All students, who have appeared for the examinations, will be able to check their ICAI CA Inter Result 2020 or ICAI CA Foundation Result 2020 at the institute's exam portal at icaiexam.icai.org or the results portal caresults.icai.org. Earlier, ICAI announced the results of the CA Final result (Old and New Course) on February 1.

According to NDTV, the information related to the release of CA Foundation Result 2020 and CA Inter Result 2020 has been shared by an ICAI official named Dheeraj Khandelwal on his Twitter handle. According to the official, "CA inter and foundation result will take some more time, wait for ICAI notification for the date of result, next expected date may be 7/8th February.”

To check the CA Foundation November 2020 Result or CA Inter November 2020 Result, students will have to click on the link of the result given on the home page after visiting the examination portal. After this, on the new page, you have to submit your 6-digit roll number and PIN number or registration number by filling in the box provided. After this, students will be able to get their results and information about the marks earned for different papers from the scorecard. Along with taking a print of the scorecard, students should also download the soft copy.

CA Final Result

The CA final exam result has been released on February 1. The result of the CA final exam for both old and new course, along with the merit list up to 50th rank, has been made available at the websites at icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org. In the old scheme exam, Salem’s Essakiraj bagged the first spot with 69.13 per cent marks. In the new syllabus, Komal Kishor Jain from Mumbai stood first securing 75 per cent marks.