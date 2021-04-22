ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 Registrations Begin, Exams from June 24

The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for CA Foundation June 2021 Exams on April 20. CA aspirants can apply on the official website icaiexam.icai.org on or before May 4. The last date to submit the online application with a late fee of Rs 600 is May 7. The ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30.

According to a previous notification released by ICAI, paper 1 and 2 exams will be for three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm while paper 3 and 4 will be of two hours duration from 2 pm to 4 pm. The students will also be given a reading time of 15 minutes in papers 1 and 2 whereas, there will be no extra reading time for papers 3 and 4.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI exam at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on login/register tab and go for ‘New Registration’

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on ‘Register’

Step 4: Save the auto-generated user id and password and proceed for online application form

Step 5: Key in the required details and make fee payment

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 application form

Applicants will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1500 for the Indian centres and $ 325 for overseas centre excluding Kathmandu. The ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 exam will be conducted in Abu Dhabi, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kampala, Muscat and Kathmandu. The exam officials have already released the list of cities where ICAI CA Foundation exam 2021 will be conducted. Aspirants can check the same here.For further details, visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here