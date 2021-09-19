ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 for July Session Declared, Here’s How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Inter result 2021 today, September 19. The result for both old and new courses are available on the official websites — icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

“Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 declared," wrote ICAI on its official website.

The candidates who appeared in the CA Intermediate examination and wish to receive their results on their email ID can register at icaiexam.icai.org. The institute has made arrangements for such candidates and their results will be provided to them through e-mail on the registered e-mail addresses registered, immediately after the declaration.

ICAI CA Inter result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Open a browser and visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the ‘announcements’ window on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a new page will open up. Click on the relevant result link of your course (Old/New)

Step 4: Now enter your credentials in the given space. You have to enter your registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step 5: The ICAI CA Intermediate Examination 2021 (Old/New) result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: You can also download the result and take its print out for future use

Candidates are advised to carefully check the result document. They should check their names, course names, and other details and in case of any discrepancy in the document, they must inform the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, the ICAI has begun the registration process for the CA December 2021 examination. Candidates can submit their applications latest by September 30 on the official website.

