ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Likely by February 20 at icai.org, Steps to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare CA inter results for the December session by February 20. Those who had appeared for the exams can check their results at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, or caresults.icai.org.

The ICAI CA inter result 2022 date is usually set for 10-12 days after the announcement of the CA foundation and final results. The institute had declared the results for the CA final as well as the foundation course on February 10, hence it is expected that the ICAI CA inter result 2022 will be out soon.

Also read| CTET Result Likely Today at ctet.nic.in, Expected Cut-off

Here is the step-wise process for how to check the results. Candidates will need their registration number or PIN number along with their roll numbers to check their results, hence they must keep it handy.

ICAI CA Result 2021: How to download

Step 1. Once the results are out, candidates will have to go to the official website of ICAI

Step 2. Then go to the home screen and click on CA Inter Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3. Candidates will have to put their login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Now, candidates will be able to see their results on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and download it.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Read| JEE Main 2022 Notification This Month: Will Number of Attempts Decrease?

Meanwhile, ICAI extended the last date to convert to the revised scheme from the old scheme of the CA course. The last date to do so is by March 13. The last exam of the intermediate (IPC) course under the old scheme was held on December 21. Candidates who want to appear for the May 2022 exams of intermediate and final levels will have to convert to the revised scheme before the last date at the official website at eservices.icai.org. The registrations for the next final and intermediate exams will also begin soon, by February 21, as per the official notice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.