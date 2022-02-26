ICAI CA Inter Result at icai.org: How to Download Scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will release the result for the CA inter exams today, February 26 at its official websites, icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icai.org. Once the result is out, the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations will be uploaded on the ICAI’s website.

The candidate must note that ICAI will not issue any physical copy of the result. Thus, it’s important to download the same from the official website. ICAI has already released results for the foundation and final course.

ICAI CA Inter Result: How to Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website, icai.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

All candidates must carefully check the result document, in case there is any discrepancy in the document then they must raise the matter with the authorities. The ICAI had made a provision through which candidates could get the result document on their personal email ID.

Meanwhile, ICAI has started the registration process for the CA exams to be held in May. The registrations will be open for inter, foundation, and final exams. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register at icai.org till March 20.

