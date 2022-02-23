ICAI CA Inter Result Likely by February 26 at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the result for the CA intermediate exams on February 26. While there is no official statement yet, several sources closed to the development claim that the results will be announced on Feb 26th. ICAI has already announced results for the foundation, and final results. CA inter results, once declared, will be available at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icai.org.

The results of both old and new semesters will be announced on February 26 together. Students who had registered for the exam will be able to check their results online. Results are also sent via SMS, however, for the same candidates need to register in advance.

ICAI CA Inter result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icai.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

In ICAI CA Inter results 2021, Mumbai’s Priti Nandan Kamat had topped the exam by scoring 388 marks out of 700.

Meanwhile, ICAI has started the registration process for the CA exams to be held in May. The registrations will be open for inter, foundation, and final exams. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register at icai.org till March 20.

Recently, UGC had approved CA education to be equivalent to college degrees. CA final qualified candidates will be considered equivalent to postgraduates while the CA inter qualification will be equal to graduation, as per UGC.

