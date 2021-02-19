ICAI CA Intermediate Course Registration 2021 Ends on March 1, Check Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India will close the registration process for Intermediate Course 2021 under the Revised Scheme of Education and Training on March 1.

Candidates who have already passed the ICAI CA foundation exam held in November last year must complete their registration at www.eservices.icai.org within the stipulated date to appear in November 2021 ICAI CA Intermediate Exam.

Only those candidates will be allowed to take paper who successfully complete their ICAI CA Intermediate Course registration at the official website of ICAI e-service. The exact dates and schedule of the ICAI intermediate exam (New Course) 2021 will be released later. Read the official notification here.

How to complete the ICAI intermediate (New Course) registration 2021:

Step 1: The registration link for ICAI intermediate (New Course) 2021 is available at the ICAI e-service website https://eservices.icai.org/

Step 2: For those who have already registered with ICAI, click on ‘If you Don’t have ICAI login’

Step 3: On the new page, choose your role as a student. Enter your registration SRN number provided by ICAI and Date of Birth

Step 4: Update your mobile number and contact details to generate OTP, if not done previously

Step 5: A system-generated OTP will be sent to the registered contact detail

Step 6: Enter the received OTP and Validate

Step 7: Login ID and password will be sent to the registered email ID

Step 8: Use that login credentials to proceed with further steps.

Read the ICAI intermediate (New Course) 2021 information handout for application process here.

ICAI has released the CA intermediate and foundation result 2020 last week. Zarin Begum Yusuf Khan from Maharashtra topped the Intermediate exam 2020 for the old course while in the new course, Shreya Rakesh Tibrewal from Ahmedabad secured rank 1.

ICAI has also released the date sheet of the CA Intermediate and Final exams for May 2021. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from May 21 and will conclude in June first week. For more details, visit the ICAI official website.