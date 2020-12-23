ICAI CA January Exam: Opt-out Status Released, Exam City Change Window Announced; Check Details Here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the opt-out status and the link to change exam city for ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) Exam January 2021 on its official website icai.org . According to the official notification released by ICAI, those appearing for CA Jan-Feb 2021 exams can apply online for the change of exam city from December 23, 2 pm to December 26, 2020, on the official site of ICAI.

Click on the link to read the official notification.

ICAI CA exam January 2021: How to check opt-out status or change exam city preferences

Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org On the homepage, click on the login/register tab Enter your login id and password and submit Go to your dashboard and click on the link for opt-out status or Exam city change link The ICAI CA exam January 2021 opt-out status will be displayed. If you have clicked on the link to change the exam city, a new page will be opened Enter the exam city preferences and submit

Earlier, the ICAI has made available the opt-out facility for CA exam November 2020 for the candidates who have been tested COVID positive or any of their family members or close contact have been diagnosed with COVID19 to appear in CA exam January 2021. Candidates residing in containment zones are also eligible to avail the opt-out facility.

Meanwhile, ICAI has already announced the CA exam January 2021 schedule on its official website. According to the notification, ICAI will conduct the CA foundation course exam from January 21 to January 28, 2021, while the ICAI CA 2020 intermediate exam will be held from January 22 to February 7, 2021. The ICAI CA final course exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 21 to February 6, 2021. All the papers of the ICAI CA exam January 2021 will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.