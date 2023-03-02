The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will hold the Chartered Accountants May 2023 exam of mock test for the final and Intermediate students from March 13 onwards. Candidates appearing for the May 2023 exams can register themselves for the mock tests by visiting the official website at icai.org.

According to the schedule, the ICAI CA mock test for the May exams will begin on March 13 and will conclude on March 21. The CA final and intermediate May examinations 2023 will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm. Through an official notice, the institute has informed us that the mock test paper series – I will be held in physical or virtual mode. Students who are interested to appear for the mock test in physical mode will have to approach the respective branches in their area.

ICAI CA Mock Test Series 1 Schedule:

March 13

Final Course: Paper-1: Financial Reporting

Intermediate Course: Paper-1: Accounting

March 14

Final Course: Paper-2: Strategic Financial Management

Intermediate Course: Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws

March 15

Final Course: Paper-3: Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics

Intermediate Course: Paper-3: Cost and Management Accounting

March 16

Final Course: Paper-4: Corporate and Economic Laws

Intermediate Course: Paper-4: Taxation

March 17

Final Course: Paper-5: Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation

Intermediate Course: Paper-5: Advanced Accounting

March 18

Final Course: Paper-7: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation

Intermediate Course: Paper-6: Auditing and Assurance

March 20

Final Course: Paper-8: Indirect Tax Laws

Intermediate Course: Paper-7: Enterprise Information Systems & Strategic Management

March 21

Intermediate Course: Paper-8: Financial Management & Economics for Finance

“The question papers for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal on www.icai.org as per schedule by 1:30 pm every day during this period,” reads the official statement. Students appearing for the mock test are advised to download and attempt these question papers within the specified time limit.

It is to be noted that the answer key to these question papers will be uploaded on the main website within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper as per the schedule. Students will be able to access their performance by examining their answers with respect to the answer keys provided by ICAI.

